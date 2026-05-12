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Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar unfollow each other 4 years after marriage; spark divorce rumours
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, who got married in 2022, have unfollowed each other on social media.
Social media has been abuzz with speculation surrounding actress Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, after netizens noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The rumours first gained traction when several users on Reddit and Instagram pointed out that Mouni and Suraj no longer appeared on each other’s following lists.
Soon, screenshots of their profiles began circulating widely, with fans suggesting that this could indicate trouble in their marriage. While the couple has unfollowed each other, Mouni’s profile still shows her wedding pictures with Suraj, and Suraj’s Instagram handle also has a few pictures with Mouni. Mouni and Suraj have been married since January 2022.
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar heading for a divorce?
When SCREEN got in touch with Mouni’s team about the divorce rumours, they just said, “Getting back on this.”
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s wedding
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar reportedly first met through mutual friends on New Year’s Eve 2019 in Dubai and gradually developed a close bond. Initially, they kept their relationship private, though speculation around their romance grew during the pandemic when Mouni started spending considerable time in Dubai. The couple tied the knot in January 2022 in Goa in a lavish ceremony attended by close friends and family. Their wedding became one of the most talked-about celebrity events online, with visuals from both Bengali and South Indian rituals going viral across social media.
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About Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar
Suraj Nambiar is a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai and hails from a Jain family in Bengaluru.
Mouni Roy, meanwhile, has been a household name on Indian television for many years now. Known for shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, she gained widespread fame for her role as Shivanya in Naagin, after which she transitioned to films.
She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, followed by roles in Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, Velle, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, where she played the antagonist. Mouni will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, which is set to release in theatres on June 5.
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