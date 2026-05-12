Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar unfollow each other 4 years after marriage; spark divorce rumours

Social media has been abuzz with speculation surrounding actress Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, after netizens noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The rumours first gained traction when several users on Reddit and Instagram pointed out that Mouni and Suraj no longer appeared on each other’s following lists.

Soon, screenshots of their profiles began circulating widely, with fans suggesting that this could indicate trouble in their marriage. While the couple has unfollowed each other, Mouni’s profile still shows her wedding pictures with Suraj, and Suraj’s Instagram handle also has a few pictures with Mouni. Mouni and Suraj have been married since January 2022.