Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Mouni Roy gives a sneak peek into her chic home, shares what having her space means as a grown-up. Watch video

Mouni Roy shared a sneak peek into her home that she shares with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

mouni royMouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married earlier this year. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Mouni Roy, who was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, gave a sneak peek into her beautiful home that she shares with her husband Suraj Nambiar. In a promo of Where The Heart Is Season 6, Mouni can be seen in her chic home. The place looks extremely stylish and modern as Mouni talks about what being in her own space means to her.

“Home has never been a space. It has always been my people, my family,” she says, as we see her smiling and laughing with her husband Suraj. She continues, “Now that I am all grown up, I have realised it’s very important to have a materialistic sense of belonging, a space that you can come back to, call it your home, your space.”

In the promo, she concludes, “Home is wherever I need to be and I need to kind of set up that place with as much love with the feeling that it’s my home, it’s my space.”

Mouni Roy garnered a lot of appreciation for her work in Brahmastra, in which she played Junoon. She also shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, who made a cameo appearance in the film. The actor told News 18, “He was someone I was completely amazed by. He was the most charming, intelligent and spontaneous human being and actor that I’ve met. He’s brilliance personified. I used to have so many questions every single day and I would just go and ask him. He was so kind to answer everything. He gives love to everyone around him and all of us were in awe of Shah Rukh sir.”

It is yet to be known if Mouni will reprise her role in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 06:10:55 pm
