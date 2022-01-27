Mouni Roy shares first photo with husband-to-be Suraj Nambiar: ‘Everything’

Actor Mouni Roy’s wedding festivities are in full swing. While her recent mehendi and haldi photos have taken over the internet, Mouni on Wednesday herself took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself and her groom-to-be Suraj Nambiar. This is the first image that Mouni has shared from the wedding functions with her partner.

In the said photo, both Mouni and Suraj look happy as can be as they embrace each other. While Suraj looks dapper in a white kurta-pajama set, Mouni looked stunning in all red ensemble. She captioned the photo, “Everything. #HariOm 🔱ॐ नमः शिवायः.”

A lot of Mouni’s well wishers from the industry rushed to comments section to shower love on her as soon as she dropped the adorable image. The likes of Disha Parmar and Mrunal Thakur posted multiple heart emojis, while Mandira Bedi mentioned in a comment, “God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both so much.”

Later in the night, Mouni’s good friend and Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani shared multiple photos from the bride-to-be’s haldi ceremony. Dressed in all white, Mouni glowed as Bijlani applied haldi on her. “Just so happy, god bless you, Mouni,” he wrote in the caption of the photo dump.

Mouni and Suraj are expected to tie the knot according to traditional Bengali and Malayali rituals today in Goa. The couple had a mehendi and haldi ceremony on January 26, which was attended by their close friends and family members.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will soon be seen in the highly anticipated Ayan Mukerji movie Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna also play supporting parts in the film.