Mouni Roy shares unseen video from her wedding festivities as she celebrates first wedding anniversary with Suraj Nambiar. Watch

Actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa in 2022 and on Friday, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. On the occasion, they visited a temple to offer their prayers and Mouni shared pictures of the same. To make the day special, she also shared an unseen video of her wedding festivities on social media.

While wishing her husband Suraj on their first wedding anniversary, Mouni also wrote the seven wedding vows in Sanskrit and promised to “carry on these seven pledges through this beautiful journey of life”.

Later, she posted a video which featured all the special moments from her Haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremony. She looked ethreal on her wedding day as she decked up like a traditional South Indian bride. At the wedding, which took place following the Malayali traditions, Mouni entered with her bridesmaids holding diyas. The video also features actors Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani having fun at Mouni’s pre-wedding festivities.

As Mouni shared the video and other photos of herself with her husband, her friends congratulated her on her anniversary. Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Happy anniversary mere doston.” Harleen Sethi commented on the photos, “Happy anniversary my beautiful 🤗♥️ to many more beautiful years together 🥂🥳.” Sonali Bendre added, “Happy anniversary!!!! Here’s to a lifetime of joy❤️🥂🌈☀️.” Aashka Goradia, Karanvir Bohra, Rahul Vaidya, Shraddha Arya and Shamita Shetty among others also wished the couple.

Mouni and Suraj started dating in 2019 and tied the knot last year. Earlier, Suraj Nambiar had opened up about how he proposed to Mouni Roy and said, “After we started dating each other and one fine day, when Mouni, I and a couple of friends went on a vacation, we planned a little surprise for her. She didn’t have any idea that I was about to propose to her, but I arranged for her favorite song to play in the background, and with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop, I proposed to her. It’s been three months now since the time we got married, and I must say that it has been a lot of fun being with her.”