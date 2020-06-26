Mouni Roy remembers good times with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram) Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni Roy on Friday shared some clicks featuring herself and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Captioning the Instagram photos as “Remember…..?…♥,️” Mouni went down memory lane, remembering the good times with Sushant.

In the pictures, we can also see Sushant’s former girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande. Though Mouni and Sushant have never shared screen space, it looks like they were good friends in real life.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Mouni Roy had written in an Instagram post, “Let’s just be kind… shocked beyond belief..Deepest condolences to the family.. Rest in peace Sushant”

Sushant, who made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, shot to fame after playing the role of Manav in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. He made a transition to films with Kai Po Che (2013).

In a career spanning over a decade, Sushant delivered several critical and commercial hits like MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and more. He was last seen in Netflix film Drive (2019). His film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

Sharing the poster of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra wrote on Instagram on Thursday, “Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him.”

