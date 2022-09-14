Mouni Roy responds to people mocking her Brahmastra look: ‘I read those comments but…’

Actor Mouni Roy is enjoying not just the commercial success of her recently released film Brahmastra, but also the appreciation that has come her way for playing the negative role of Junoon. While Brahmastra is led by actor Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni stood apart in the film, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. She also shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan who has a cameo in the film.

In an interview with News 18, she spoke about sharing the screen with the three superstars and also addressed the #BoycottBrahmastra trend that plagued the film before its release. Mouni said, “It didn’t bother me but I would wonder why somebody would write such things even without watching the film first. If you watch it and then don’t like it, you can express so. But these are all phantom people, who are hiding behind their screens. They don’t have anything else to do.”

The actor is in awe of senior actors Amitabh and Nagarjuna. She says, she was surprised when Nagarjuna praised her during the Hyderabad leg of the promotions. Mouni said, “I love Nagarjuna sir. I was so surprised to hear him complimenting me. I was just sitting there listening to everyone and he suddenly he said something nice about me and I went, ‘Wow, really?’”.

The actor, who has few scenes with Nagarjuna, further added, “We didn’t have many scenes together. I shot with him for two or three days in Devin, Bulgaria. I remember all of us women on set were gushing over him. Someone from the costume team came up to me and told me she felt that the song Tu Mile Dil Khile was playing in the background and that whenever she would see him, violins would start playing (laughs). He’s so handsome, inside and out. He’s such a solid and good person. He’s a brilliant actor and has an amazing screen presence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Talking about working with SRK, she said, “He’s was someone I was completely amazed by. He was the most charming, intelligent and spontaneous human being and actor that I’ve met. He’s brilliance personified. I used to have so many questions every single day and I would just go and ask him. He was so kind to answer everything. He gives love to everyone around him and all of us were in awe of Shah Rukh sir.” She said that even though she worked with Big B, she was left star-struck by the senior actor.

She also spoke about her look in the film being mocked as a ‘cheap version’ of MCU character Wanda Maximoff. She brushed aside those comparisons while accepting that she read them.