Mouni Roy to play Rajkummar Rao’s wife in Made in China

Made In China: Reportedly, Rajkummar Rao plays a struggling Gujarati businessman and Mouni Roy a Mumbai girl who moves to Ahmedabad after marrying him. Made In China: Reportedly, Rajkummar Rao plays a struggling Gujarati businessman and Mouni Roy a Mumbai girl who moves to Ahmedabad after marrying him.

After Gold, Brahmastra and Raw: Romeo Akbar Walter, Naagin fame Mouni Roy is all set to romance Rajkummar Rao in Made In China.

As per reports, Mouni will play Rajkummar’s wife in Dinesh Vijan’s quirky comedy Made in China. The Naagin actor took to social media to share the news of the film. Trade guru Taran Adarsh also shared the news and wrote, “#NewsAlert: Mouni Roy to play Rajkummar Rao’s wife in quirky comedy #MadeInChina… Directed by Mikhil Musale… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… Starts Sept 2018 in Mumbai, followed by Gujarat and China.”

Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China will revolve around a Gujarati couple. The film will go on floors in September and the shooting will take place in Mumbai, Gujarat and China.

#NewsAlert: Mouni Roy to play Rajkummar Rao’s wife in quirky comedy #MadeInChina… Directed by Mikhil Musale… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… Starts Sept 2018 in Mumbai, followed by Gujarat and China. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2018

A source told Mumbai Mirror, “Rajkummar Rao plays a struggling Gujarati businessman and Mouni a Mumbai girl who moves to Ahmedabad after marrying him. She’s a simple housewife, living in a lower middle-class locality, feisty and crazy about Raj. She’s by his side through his struggle and pushes him to go to China when the opportunity calls. Raj, who wants to give her the best, crosses the Great Wall hoping to become a successful entrepreneur. It’s the couple’s fascinating journey.”

Also read | Nagarjuna starts shooting for Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, strikes a pose with Mouni Roy

Helmed by Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, Made in China marks Rajkummar Rao’s second collaboration with Dinesh after Stree.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd