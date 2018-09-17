Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao’s look in Made In China revealed

Mouni and Rajkummar Rao will play a married couple Rukmini and Raghu, respectively, in Made In China. Mouni and Rajkummar Rao will play a married couple Rukmini and Raghu, respectively, in Made In China.

The first poster of Made in China, starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, was unveiled on Monday. Mouni and Rajkummar Rao will play a married couple Rukmini and Raghu, respectively, in the film.

Both Mouni and Rajkummar Rao shared their look in the film and wrote, “Meet Raghu & Rukmini.❤️ This Independence Day be independent! #MadeInChina on 15th August, 2019!Mark your calendars! #DineshVijan @PVijan @RajkummarRao @bomanirani @MusaleMikhil @MaddockFilms @sharadakarki.”

The release date of the film was shared by the team earlier. The character poster shows the stars in de-glam avatars.

See Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China’s poster:

Mouni Roy recently made her Bollywood debut with Gold and the TV diva is super excited about collaborating with Rajkummar Rao in her next film, Made In China. The film started rolling in September in Mumbai.

Talking about Made In China, a source told Mumbai Mirror, “Rajkummar Rao plays a struggling Gujarati businessman and Mouni a Mumbai girl who moves to Ahmedabad after marrying him. She’s a simple housewife, living in a lower middle-class locality, feisty and crazy about Raj. She’s by his side through his struggle and pushes him to go to China when the opportunity calls. Raj, who wants to give her the best, crosses the Great Wall hoping to become a successful entrepreneur. It’s the couple’s fascinating journey.”

Made In China is directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Actor Boman Irani is also a part of the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd