Mouni Roy quits Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan

Mouni Roy is no longer a part of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan. The film is being directed by Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Siddiqui.

The reason for Mouni calling it quits is disagreements with producer Rajesh Bhatia.

Mouni Roy’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Mouni Roy is no longer a part of the film. Mouni has done many films before and has had a successful career, where everyone has vouched for her professionalism. Mr Rajesh Bhatia (producer), on the other hand, is making his second film. His first film ran into many controversies, where he had even accused a senior actor of interference. He is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise, which we will be happy to share. Even the contract isn’t signed because of the discrepancies in it.”

The statement continued, “We don’t wish to say anything more to this. Anyone sensible can see what’s going on. Mouni chooses to maintain a dignified stance and doesn’t believe in mudslinging. She wishes them the very best.”

Bole Chudiyan producer Rajesh Bhatia accused Mouni Roy of being unprofessional and irresponsible.

In a statement, Rajesh said, “We deny anyone has been rude to Mouni. There were 25 people in the conference room when she walked in 3 hours late for a reading. In fact, she has been irresponsible and busy holidaying. We have invested big amount of money and if asking someone in a civil manner to be professional and committed to the role is being rude than sorry we are in the serious business of making movies with high stakes and it is not a hobby. From the time we have signed her, she and her agency Toabh have been highly unprofessional and irresponsible even after signing the MOU and paying her. Even for the final narration held two days back on 29/5/19, she walked in at 5.30 pm for a 3 pm narration, embarrassing the producers, director and actor. As for the role, it is one of the best scripts and as for the creatives, it’s director’s call but let me ensure you the role of girl in the film is central and from girl’s point of view with 5 songs. It’s amusing to hear her complaining of full-fledged heroine role which is far superior unlike her other blink and miss roles. Frankly, I think she knows she is guilty and is just trying to defend herself and be in the news.”

“The actor, director, me and Kiran as content head and as producers did our best to reason out with her about lack of her professionalism and dedication but she suddenly lost cool and was ill-tempered and started throwing high-handed attitude near all seniors which was shocking. We would rather replace now than suffer as ours is one schedule film. Let me ensure that Bole Chudiyan is going ahead as scheduled with a new heroine. Woodpecker Movies as a Production House stays fully invested in the project and will go ahead with the film with a new heroine,” he added.