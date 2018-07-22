Mouni Roy’s moment with the ‘dapper and fun’ Ranveer Singh cannot be missed

Ranveer Singh is seen happily posing with Mouni Roy. Ranveer Singh is seen happily posing with Mouni Roy.

Mouni Roy is on cloud nine right now. The television star will soon be making her Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. She will also be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt supernatural flick Brahmastra. And her latest Instagram post has everyone wondering whether she has signed any project with Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh.

Mouni Roy recently shared a click where she was seen posing with Ranveer. The picture caption read, “A favoured moment with the man as dangerous, dapper & fun as Magic🌟⭐️💫 @ranveersingh #Oftravels&conversations.” Ranveer is seen happily posing with Mouni Roy in the said photograph.

Along with Gold and Brahmastra, Mouni also has John Abraham’s thriller Raw: Romeo Akbar Walter in her kitty. The actor is also set to romance Rajkummar Rao in Dinesh Vijan’s quirky comedy Made in China. Mouni and Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China’s plot revolves around a Gujarati couple. It will go on floors in September and the shooting will take place in Mumbai, Gujarat and China.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was recently in news for sharing an extremely vibrant and energetic video with spiritual leader, Sadhguru. In the said video, the actor is seen doing the ‘happy dance’ with Sadhguru.

On the work front, Ranveer is presently filming his upcoming Rohit Shetty movie Simmba, in which he plays a police inspector.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd