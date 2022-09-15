Mouni Roy on overshadowing Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra: ‘I cannot even imagine…’

Actor Mouni Roy, who recently appeared as the antagonist Junoon in director Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy epic Brahmastra, responded to discourse about her having ‘overshadowed’ the bigger names in the film’s cast. Brahmastra is led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and also features stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan. Mouni got a chance to share scenes with them all.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor was asked how she feels about being singled out in some reviews as the film’s top performer. Mouni said, “I am the biggest Ranbir-Alia fan. The biggest. It was an absolute pleasure working with the two of them. No, I cannot even imagine a thought like that, to be honest. I genuinely feel both of them are fire on screen. They’re great, humble, kind, nice human beings.”

She continued, “They are so dedicated. They wouldn’t leave the set, they were always present — for all the markings, for all the rehearsals, for all the lighting. When I’ve seen them like that, and seen the kind of work that the both of them have done in the film, I feel that they are magic together. So, you’re asking the wrong person (this question).”

It is eventually revealed that while Mouni Roy’s Junoon was the primary antagonist of Brahmastra, she’s actually just a henchwoman herself, doing the bidding of the real villain, Dev. The character is teased in the film, and will likely be involved in a more prominent role in the sequel, titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

Brahmastra has received mixed reviews from critics. While some have praised the film’s ambition, others have criticised its jarring dialogue and thin writing, especially when it comes to Alia Bhatt’s character. Director Ayan Mukerji told indianexpress.com in an interview that he’s listening keenly to the fans’ reaction, and that he will incorporate the feedback into the future films. He also revealed that he hopes for the second installment to be released by the end of 2025.