‘I didn’t care’: Mouni Roy, 40, on getting hate for playing 39-year-old Varun Dhawan’s mom

Although her appearance as actor Varun Dhawan’s “fake mother” in director David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai drew widespread criticism and online trolling, actor Mouni Roy is unperturbed by such comments. Maintaining that she was not bothered by the clamour, Mouni said all that mattered to her was delivering what the director expected of her.

The age-gap controversy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai faced

“I can’t do anything about it. I didn’t care what the noise was. I didn’t care what people were saying. It became such a big thing that ‘how can the makers do this to me!’ But I knew what I had done in the film. I knew that my director was very happy, and so is everybody I’ve worked with on the film,” she told News18.