Mouni Roy on Gold: It invoked a lot of deskbhakti in me

Television actor Mouni Roy is making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. At a recent event in Mumbai, the Naagin actor revealed that she got goosebumps after seeing the Gold poster. She also added that since Gold is her first full-fledged Hindi film, every aspect of it is special to her.

Mouni said, “I really got goosebumps when I saw the Gold poster. Not only that, the teaser that we released a few days back was also impactful. It invoked a lot of deskbhakti (patriotism) in me. It just feels great that I am a part of this project. I have kept my fingers crossed. I am waiting for August 15.”

The actor remained tight-lipped about the character she is playing in Gold. “The film is so close by. Watch it on screen. August 15 is very close now”, she said.

Mouni Roy also added that Gold is super special to her because it is her first film. She said, “Because it is my first film, I remember each and every moment very vividly. I don’t think that there is a day or a song shoot which was more important than the other. Every single moment that I have spent on this film’s set is special for me.”

Gold, set in the backdrop of India winning its first Gold medal as an independent nation at 1948 Olympics, is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Helmed by Reema Kagti, the film is all set to release on August 15, 2018.

