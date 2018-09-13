Have you seen the latest photos of Neha Dhupia, Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy?

From Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, here’s what celebrities posted on their social media handles. From Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, here’s what celebrities posted on their social media handles.

Katrina Kaif, who is quite active on social media, posted a photo of her Thugs of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan. The duo earlier worked together in Dhoom 3.

Meanwhile, we also saw Neha Dhupia striking a pose with Badshah. The actor shot for the second episode of the third season of her podcast – No Filter Neha. Along with a photo, she wrote, “Another fantastic recording for #nofilternehaseason3 … this immensely talented rapper n music Moghul has a heart of gold and that’s just the beginning … wait for the season launch to get to know him better.”

Here’s what celebrities shared on social media yesterday:

Mouni Roy posted a photo of herself wearing a belly dancer’s attire.

