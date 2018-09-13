Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Have you seen the latest photos of Neha Dhupia, Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy?

Wednesday's edition of celebrity social media photos includes clicks shared by Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia and others.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 13, 2018 11:28:51 am
aamir khan, katrina kaif, janhvi kapoor, mouni roy photos From Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, here’s what celebrities posted on their social media handles.

Katrina Kaif, who is quite active on social media, posted a photo of her Thugs of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan. The duo earlier worked together in Dhoom 3.

Meanwhile, we also saw Neha Dhupia striking a pose with Badshah. The actor shot for the second episode of the third season of her podcast – No Filter Neha. Along with a photo, she wrote, “Another fantastic recording for #nofilternehaseason3 … this immensely talented rapper n music Moghul has a heart of gold and that’s just the beginning … wait for the season launch to get to know him better.”

Here’s what celebrities shared on social media yesterday:

neha dhupia photos Neha Dhupia shot for the second episode of No Filter Neha’s season 3. mouni roy photo Mouni Roy posted a photo of herself wearing a belly dancer’s attire. Janhvi Kapoor posted a cute photo with her celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Katrina Kaif photos Katrina Kaif has got a new muse and it’s none other than her Thugs of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan. samantha ruth prabhu photo Nagarjuna, Samantha Akkineni and her U Turn team at an event in Hyderabad.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4: Everything launch at September 2018 keynote
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4: Everything l
Buzzing Now
Advertisement