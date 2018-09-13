Have you seen the latest photos of Neha Dhupia, Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy?

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 13, 2018 11:28:51 am
Katrina Kaif, who is quite active on social media, posted a photo of her Thugs of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan. The duo earlier worked together in Dhoom 3.
Meanwhile, we also saw Neha Dhupia striking a pose with Badshah. The actor shot for the second episode of the third season of her podcast – No Filter Neha. Along with a photo, she wrote, “Another fantastic recording for #nofilternehaseason3 … this immensely talented rapper n music Moghul has a heart of gold and that’s just the beginning … wait for the season launch to get to know him better.”
Here’s what celebrities shared on social media yesterday:
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd