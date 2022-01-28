Mouni Roy shows off the massive ring husband Suraj Nambiar gave her in glorious wedding video. Watch here

Actor Mouni Roy on Thursday night shared a video to commemorate her recent wedding to businessman Suraj Nambiar. Mouni and Suraj had been rumoured to be dating for several years, but had never spoken publicly about their relationship until earlier this week.

Sharing the wedding video on Instagram, Mouni wrote, “So blessed for everything. So so happy,” and tagged the wedding venue, the wedding photography team, and her jeweller.

The impeccably produced three-minute video opens with an aerial shot of Goa, followed by dramatic cinematic shots of the bride and groom, as they transition from a life in black-and-white to colour. We see Mouni and Suraj interacting with family members, and posing for photographs with them after the ceremony. Suraj also puts a massive wedding ring on Mouni’s finger.

The couple tied the knot in dual wedding ceremonies, held in Goa in accordance with Malayali and Bengali traditions. Other videos from the ceremonies have also found their way on the internet. Announcing her marriage, she wrote in an Instagram post, “I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.”

Mouni broke out after a starring role in the hit television serial Naagin. She followed it up with a series of film appearances in Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, and Gold. Next up, she’ll be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s massively delayed fantasy epic Brahmastra, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman.