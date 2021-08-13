Mouni Roy is a ‘happy island girl’ in Maldives, see photos

Maldives seems to have become a favourite holiday destination for TV actors. After Surbhi Chandna and Sana Khan, actor Mouni Roy is enjoying herself in the exotic locale.

The Naagin actor on Friday posted several photos of herself in Maldives. Dressed in a grey bikini and gold sarong, Mouni looked ready to make heads turn on the beach with her glam avatar.

While she captioned one set of photos, “Just a happy island girl rn x🏝 ☀️ 🌊, another post read, ” Foot loose & fancy free 💙”. Mouni also showed off her stunning bod in an Instagram reel.

The actor’s fan club also shared some unseen photos of Mouni Roy dressed in a red bikini with white floral motifs. In a video shared by the account, she is seen making a fun boomerang video with her friend.

Have a look at Mouni Roy’s holiday photos and videos:

Mouni Roy is now awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.