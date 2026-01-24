Mouni Roy alleges harassment at Haryana wedding, says elderly men put hands on her waist, made lewd gestures: ‘Made videos from low angle’

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to talk about an incident where she was harassed by elderly family men at a recent event in Karnal, Haryana, where she had gone to perform. Mouni alleged that elderly men touched her inappropriately under the pretext of taking photos and made lewd remarks and lewd hand gestures towards her.

She wrote, “Had an event in Karnal last and I’m disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and walked towards the stage uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. Didn’t like it when i said ‘sir pl remove your hand’. On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right front making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gestures, name calling I realised that and first politely gestured to them don’t do it to which they started throwing roses at me. Is when mid performance i walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance.”