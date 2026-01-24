Mouni Roy alleges harassment at Haryana wedding, says elderly men put hands on her waist, made lewd gestures: ‘Made videos from low angle’

Mouni Roy alleged that elderly men touched her inappropriately under the pretext of taking photos and made lewd remarks.

Mouni RoyMouni Roy opens up on facing harassment. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to talk about an incident where she was harassed by elderly family men at a recent event in Karnal, Haryana, where she had gone to perform. Mouni alleged that elderly men touched her inappropriately under the pretext of taking photos and made lewd remarks and lewd hand gestures towards her.

She wrote, “Had an event in Karnal last and I’m disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and walked towards the stage uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. Didn’t like it when i said ‘sir pl remove your hand’. On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right front making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gestures, name calling I realised that and first politely gestured to them don’t do it to which they started throwing roses at me. Is when mid performance i walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance.”

Traumatised by the incident, Mouni further wrote, “They didn’t stop even after that and no family or organisers moved them from up front. If someone like me has to go through this I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be. I’m humiliated traumatised and want the authorities to take action for these intolerable behaviour. We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters sisters or any family members shame on you!”

Mouni also alleged that the elderly men made videos from a low angle while she was performing on stage. “Have to also mention that the stage was on a height and these uncles were making videos low angle. When someone asked them to stop they abused them. I love my country our people our traditions but this? The guts. The entitlement of being men.”

ALSO READ: Archana Puran Singh ‘fainted’ when she learnt Parmeet Sethi was 7 years younger than her: ‘I was apprehensive’

She concluded her post by writing, “I never put up anything negative I go through. But this. Have no words. Have no expression or abuse that would make any sense for this behaviour. We as actors go to these events to wish the bride and the groom to add to their celebration. We are their guests and they Harrass us like this. Yuk.”

