Whenever Mouni Roy’s name is taken, mine is taken with her: Ekta Kapoor

Mouni Roy made her acting debut in 2007 with Ekta’s popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She got instant popularity after playing the character of Krishna Tulsi on the show. Today, more than 10 years later, the actor is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming production Laila Majnu, Ekta Kapoor said she considers launching new faces as the biggest achievement of her career.

“I am proud that I stuck to the very essence of my profession which is to give back to the society. More than 50 years, ago, V Shantaram gave a chance to a guy who was a fake jewellery designer’s son. That was my father (Jeetendra). Had someone not given a chance to a newcomer then, I wouldn’t have been standing in front of you today and saying these lines. That’s my legacy.”

“I hope someday Avinash and Tripti’s children go on stage and say, ‘Someone gave our parents a chance.’ I really believe bigger than anybody in your life is the one who gives you a chance. That, no one can take away from you. Today, Mouni is being launched (in films). Whenever her name is taken, mine is taken with her. I am hoping these two young talents become stars and I will land up being a part of their journey and history and that will be my biggest achievement,” Ekta told reporters.

The TV mogul was also asked if she would like to give any piece of advice to Mouni Roy, with whom she shares a close friendship. Ekta said the only thing she would tell the actor is to remain the way she is. “She is fantastic. She is such a good girl. I haven’t worked with such an adorable person ever. I pray that this girl with a heart of gold shines like gold on screen,” said Ekta Kapoor.

