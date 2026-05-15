Mouni Roy disables Instagram comments amid divorce news, Disha Patani dragged into online trolling

Mouni Roy officially announced her divorce from Suraj Nambiar on Thursday evening. The actor later had to disable comments on her post amid trolling and hate. Many also dragged her friend and actor Disha Patani into it.

On Thursday, the former couple confirmed their separation through a joint statement, revealing that they have decided to part ways while also requesting privacy during this personal time.

Mouni had to share the news herself on social media after fans began speculating about trouble in their marriage following reports that the two had unfollowed each other online.

The situation escalated further when social media users dragged Disha Patani into the conversation.