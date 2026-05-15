Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mouni Roy disables Instagram comments amid divorce news, Disha Patani dragged into online trolling
Mouni Roy has restricted comments on her Instagram posts after social media users began speculating about trouble in her marriage and dragged her BFF and actor Disha Patani into the online chatter.
Mouni Roy officially announced her divorce from Suraj Nambiar on Thursday evening. The actor later had to disable comments on her post amid trolling and hate. Many also dragged her friend and actor Disha Patani into it.
On Thursday, the former couple confirmed their separation through a joint statement, revealing that they have decided to part ways while also requesting privacy during this personal time.
Mouni had to share the news herself on social media after fans began speculating about trouble in their marriage following reports that the two had unfollowed each other online.
The situation escalated further when social media users dragged Disha Patani into the conversation.
The comments
A post read, “Karwa Di Mouni our suraj ke bich ladai (You instigated the fight between Mouni and Suraj)”. Several netizens began commenting on Mouni’s older posts and linking Disha to the ongoing divorce rumours after reports claimed that Disha had also unfollowed Suraj on Instagram.
The statement
The joint statement shared by Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar read, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship.:
It further read, “After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.”
View this post on Instagram
The post caption also read, “Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop 🙏🏻 Love Suraj & Mouni.”
Before making the official announcement of the separation, Mouni had also publicly requested the media and online users to stop spreading “false narratives” and respect her privacy during this difficult phase.
Mouni Roy and Disha Patani’s friendship
View this post on Instagram
Mouni Roy and Disha Patani have shared a close friendship for years and are often seen vacationing, partying and attending events together. The duo frequently posts pictures and videos with each other on social media, giving fans glimpses of their strong bond.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05