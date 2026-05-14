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Mouni Roy clicked wearing a diamond ring after her privacy plea amid divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar
Hours after asking the media to not publish "fake narratives" around her divorce with Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy was spotted flashing a huge diamond ring.
Hours after Mouni Roy urged the media to not publish “fake narratives” revolving around her marriage with Suraj Nambiar, the actor was spotted exiting a Mumbai restaurant on Wednesday night with a female friend. What caught the attention of the paparazzi was the huge diamond ring on her finger that she flashed while shielding her face from the lights.
In the videos doing the rounds online, Mouni is seen holding her friend’s hand and heading to her car parked outside the restaurant. She didn’t engage with the paparazzi or respond to any of the questions posed by them, and just gave a mild smile to a photographer after she entered her car. But it was the diamond ring on her finger that sparked interest, particularly given her clarification that comes amid rumours of divorce with Nambiar.
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On Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram Stories and posted a note addressing the rumours. She “humbly” asked media houses to respect her and Suraj’s privacy. “Humbly requesting all the media houses not to publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please,” Mouni wrote. The rumours began swirling after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. When SCREEN reached out to Mouni’s team, they responded saying, “Getting back on this.”
Soon after this, Mouni’s friend Disha Patani also unfollowed Suraj, who eventually deactivated his Instagram account.
Mouni Roy married businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa in January 2022. The couple tied the knot in two ceremonies following Bengali and South Indian traditions. Over the years, the two often shared pictures from vacations, celebrations and special moments on social media. However, those pictures are also not visible on Mouni’s Instagram grid anymore.
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On the work front, Mouni will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, slated to release in cinemas on June 5. She’ll also be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s The Wives and Divyanshu Malhotra’s Amazon MXPlayer revenge show Ab Hoga Hisaab.
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