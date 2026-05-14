Mouni Roy clicked wearing a diamond ring after her privacy plea amid divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar

Hours after Mouni Roy urged the media to not publish “fake narratives” revolving around her marriage with Suraj Nambiar, the actor was spotted exiting a Mumbai restaurant on Wednesday night with a female friend. What caught the attention of the paparazzi was the huge diamond ring on her finger that she flashed while shielding her face from the lights.

In the videos doing the rounds online, Mouni is seen holding her friend’s hand and heading to her car parked outside the restaurant. She didn’t engage with the paparazzi or respond to any of the questions posed by them, and just gave a mild smile to a photographer after she entered her car. But it was the diamond ring on her finger that sparked interest, particularly given her clarification that comes amid rumours of divorce with Nambiar.