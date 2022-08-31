Mouni Roy confirms Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra: ‘He has a guest appearance’

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s photos from Brahmastra leaked online, there has been speculation that the actor is playing a special role of Vanarastra in Ayan Mukerji’s film. While the makers have stayed mum about his appearance, actor Mouni Roy has spilled the beans about the same.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Mouni casually mentioned Shah Rukh Khan’s name as she spoke about her co-actors in Brahmastra. Talking about working with stalwarts, she said, “When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it.”

Mouni shared that she started working on Brahmastra years ago and was initially approached for a special appearance. “I came on board as a special appearance to it becoming a lengthier role, to me becoming the antagonist and the main villain in the film,” she said. The Naagin actor added, “It’s one of the most challenging roles that I have ever played.”

SRK’s cameo will be Ayan Mukerji’s ode to his love for Shah Rukh Khan.. #Brahmastra #SRK pic.twitter.com/gAVzqu8G1u — BRAHMASTRA in 9 days (@BadaJaanwar) August 11, 2022

Brahmastra is scheduled to release in theatres on September 9. The film is planned as a trilogy and will release in multiple languages across the country. “All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me. But from September 9th – it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it ! Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World! #brahmastra,” Ayan had earlier shared on Instagram.

With many big-ticket Bollywood films tanking at the box office, many are expecting Brahmastra to change the fortune of Hindi cinema. This is Ayan’s third film. He has previously directed Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, both starring Ranbir Kapoor. Ayan had previously shared that he got the idea of Brahmastra 10 years ago.