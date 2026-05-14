Mouni Roy confirms divorce with Suraj Nambiar: ‘We have decided to part ways’

TV actor Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar announced their separation on Thursday after four years of marriage. The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram confirming the news.

The statement read, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship.:

It further read, “After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar first met in 2018 during a New Year’s celebration in Dubai. At the time, Suraj had spent several years living abroad and reportedly had no idea that Mouni was a popular actress. Their first interaction may have been brief, but it marked the beginning of a connection that soon grew stronger.

As Mouni frequently travelled to Dubai, the two began spending more time together and gradually developed a close friendship, which eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship. After dating for a couple of years, their bond deepened further during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

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The couple eventually tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa in an intimate yet lavish ceremony attended by family members and close friends. Their wedding beautifully blended Bengali and Malayali traditions, reflecting both their cultural roots.

Speaking about her relationship with Suraj Nambir, Mouni Roy once told News18, “I am a hardcore romantic person. I believe in old-school romance, and for me, writing letters and having long conversations over the phone is romantic. Suraj and I have known each other for five years, and everything between us happened very organically. It was a typical boy-meets-girl story, and we realised that we complement each other in many ways.”