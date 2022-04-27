scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Mouni Roy calls Hrithik Roshan ‘wonderful human’, shares their latest ad. Watch video

Mouni Roy took to social media to share her latest ad with Hrithik Roshan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 6:37:44 pm
mouni royMouni Roy shared a selfie with Hrithik Roshan. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Actor Mouni Roy took to her social media handles on Wednesday to share the video of a new ad where she appears alongside Hrithik Roshan. In the ad for a glassware company, Roshan and Roy can be seen watching a sunset together.

Roy also posted a selfie with the War actor and wrote, “From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human 🌟 💛.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy, who will soon be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, earlier spoke to PTI about her role in the film and said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain.” Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, is set to release in theatres in September.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Ajay Devgn claps back on Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Hindi no more our national language’ comment: ‘Why do you dub your films in Hindi then?’

Roy is currently seen on Dance India Dance L’il Masters as a judge alongside Sonali Bendre and Remo D’souza.

Hrithik Roshan is presently working on the Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha where he stars alongside Saif Ali Khan. Apart from the Vikram Vedha remake, Roshan also has Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

27th Kolkata International Film Festival begins today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement