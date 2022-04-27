Mouni Roy calls Hrithik Roshan ‘wonderful human’, shares their latest ad. Watch video

Actor Mouni Roy took to her social media handles on Wednesday to share the video of a new ad where she appears alongside Hrithik Roshan. In the ad for a glassware company, Roshan and Roy can be seen watching a sunset together.

Roy also posted a selfie with the War actor and wrote, “From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human 🌟 💛.”

Mouni Roy, who will soon be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, earlier spoke to PTI about her role in the film and said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain.” Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, is set to release in theatres in September.

Roy is currently seen on Dance India Dance L’il Masters as a judge alongside Sonali Bendre and Remo D’souza.

Hrithik Roshan is presently working on the Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha where he stars alongside Saif Ali Khan. Apart from the Vikram Vedha remake, Roshan also has Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.