Mouni Roy, boyfriend Suraj Nambiar to have a beach wedding in Goa on this date: report

Naagin actress Mouni Roy is reportedly all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The two will have a beach wedding in Goa on January 27, according to a report.

Mouni and Suraj have been said to be dating from 2019. Many of the actor’s friends from the industry have already received their invites for the wedding, but have been asked to keep the event hush-hush.

A source told Hindustan Times, “A five-star resort has been booked as the venue. Although invites have started going out, the guests have been asked to be tight-lipped about it. All the guests have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates.”

The wedding venue is located near the Vagator beach in North Goa. The couple has opted for a winter afternoon sea-facing beach ceremony. After their wedding, on January 28, Mouni and Suraj have planned a lavish party for their friends. Mouni already celebrated her bachelorette party in Goa last month.

While both Mouni and Suraj have been tight-lipped about their relationship, Suraj has often posted pictures of her on Instagram without tagging her. Mouni has not officially announced her relationship with Suraj, but has posted pictures from her time in Dubai, where he is based

Mouni, who made her name on television, is looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s big-budget film Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.