Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Mouni Roy bowls over fans with a rendition of “Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua”

Actor Mouni Roy recently posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen practising her singing skills. She sang two of her favourite songs.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Published: April 8, 2020 9:16:21 am
Mouni Roy sang two of her favourite songs. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

While the entire country is in a 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are finding new ways to keep themselves busy and entertained. Actor Mouni Roy recently posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen practising her singing skills.

The Gold actor, who is currently in Abu Dhabi, sang two of her favourite songs. She crooned “Pyaar hua ikraar hua” from the movie Shree 420 and “Kabhi Neem Neem” from Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s Yuva.

Her melodious voice got a lot of love from her Instagram followers. Ekta Kapoor was also impressed by Roy’s voice and commented on her video, “Waaaahhhhhhh”.

Just..

Mouni Roy, who started her acting career by playing Krishna Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, made her singing debut earlier this year. She crooned “Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein” with music composer-singer Nakash Aziz.

On the movies front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited movie Brahmastra. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

