Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: With three films and a web series, 2019 will belong to the Naagin star

Mouni Roy, naam toh suna hoga? After making her mark on the small screen, the birthday girl is now strengthening her foothold in Bollywood.

The actor made her dream debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold earlier this year. While it was a boys’ film that revolved around hockey, the Bong beauty held her own. She even signed three other films before Gold hit screens.

She will be seen playing the antagonist in Brahmastra. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna. The fantasy drama recently wrapped up its shoot in Bulgaria.

Mouni Roy will also share screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Made in China. The team has started shoot for the film in Gujarat. The TV actor plays the supportive wife to Rao who will move to China to start his business. The makers had announced that since the role demanded someone who could dance well, Mouni seemed the obvious choice. Made in China will release on Independence Day next year. And interestingly, it will clash with Brahmastra at the box office.

And then comes Romeo Akbar Walter (R.A.W) opposite John Abraham. Set against the backdrop of Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, Mouni had shared that she was chosen for the role because of her old-world vibe. R.A.W also stars Jackie Shroff. Recently, Mouni was snapped shooting with the veteran actor in Vadodara. The film will release on March 15, 2019.

And if taking giant strides in Bollywood was not enough, Mouni will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s ambitious historical web series Mehrunissa. The magnum opus drama will depict the story of Noorjahan, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan’s wife. While Mouni has begun prepping for the series, the shoot hasn’t commenced yet.

The 34-year-old is currently celebrating her birthday overseas with her girl gang.

Happy birthday, Mouni Roy!

