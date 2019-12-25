Mouni Roy on 2019: Very happy with how life has surprised me

Mouni Roy will be playing a negative role in Brahmastra, which releases next year. Mouni Roy will be playing a negative role in Brahmastra, which releases next year.

Mouni Roy is content with the baby steps she is taking in Bollywood. After ruling the small screen, and playing the popular Naagin, Roy made her silver screen debut last year with a full-fledged role in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. In 2019, she was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China.

Calling herself a “no planning kind of person”, the TV superstar told indianexpress.com that 2019 was no different than other years.

Excerpts from the conversation:

How would you describe your 2019?

Every year is a mixed bag. There are some really happy and exciting moments. There’s some downtime. Sometimes you are not well, sometimes you feel like you are on top of the world but that’s life. I am a no planning kind of person. Anything that I have planned in life has never happened. And whatever has happened, and however life has surprised me, I am very happy with that. I just let life surprise.

You had a perfect transition from television to films. How do you see your journey?

I have not left behind anything. They are still there. I get to meet my friends, though probably not every day on the set. It’s always the emotions. The people that you work with become your family because you have worked with them for so many years. Now, they are my friends and not my colleagues.

But isn’t TV and Bollywood’s working style different?

Of course, there will always be a little bit of difference. But even on TV, when you move on to the next show, it’s different. The only big difference is that it goes on for a long time. A film ends in a couple of months.

After being part of several prominent films, do you now feel you have settled in Bollywood?

I am always a settled person in my head. In TV also, I was very settled. Settling has nothing to do with your outer being. It is always in your head. If you are in your present, give 100% to what you’re doing and don’t worry about the future, you are settled. But if you think otherwise and try looking for reasons to be settled, you will never find them.

And you are playing a villain in Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Yes, I am the antagonist of the film. I can’t talk anything about it except that.

