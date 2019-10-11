Motichoor Chaknachoor trailer: Nawazuddin and Athiya present yet another small town romance

The trailer of Motichoor Chaknachoor starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty is out, and it falls right in the genre of ‘stories from small towns’ that have captivated the cinema audience for a couple of years now.

Here, we see Nawazuddin’s character as a bachelor who wants to get married, desperately. Athiya’s character has only one aim – to marry an NRI bachelor.

Watch the trailer of Motichoor Chaknachoor here:

It’s quite different to see Athiya Shetty in this space as we have previously only seen her in a couple of glamorous roles. Which is why she probably doesn’t look like she belongs to this world but that opinion could be changed after we see her performance in the film.

The film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey among others. Sunny Leone also has a special appearance in the film.

Motichoor Chaknachoor has been directed by Debamitra Hassan and releases on November 15.