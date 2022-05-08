Mother’s Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Taimur and Jeh ‘the length and breadth’ of her life. See adorable photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating being a mother on Mother’s Day. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture of herself with her kids — Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Sharing the photo, Kareena penned that Taimur and Jeh are “the length and breadth of my life.” The photo received a lot of love from her family members and friends. Saba Pataudi commented, “Happy Mothers Day” and Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emojis expressing her love for Bebo’s family. Fans also heaped praise on Kareena and her kids. “Beautiful family,” a fan wrote, while another mentioned, “This is so cute.” Kareena gave birth to Taimur in 2016, while she welcomed Jeh in 2021.

Kareena’s photo with her kids has come a couple of days after she posted a picture perfect family portrait on Instagram. On Eid, earlier this month, Kareena shared an imperfect yet perfect picture in which she posed with her kids, husband Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi.

On the work front, Kareena is waiting for the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. She is currently shooting for The Devotion of Suspect X’s adaptation, which marks Kareena’s OTT debut.

Revealing that her first digital project “has all the right ingredients”, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”

The Sujoy Ghosh film will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.