Mothers Day 2022: Alia Bhatt shares photo with ‘beautiful mothers’ Soni Razdan and mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Vicky-Katrina post sweet wishes

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and penned emotional wishes for their mothers, and in some cases, their mother-in-laws too. Alia Bhatt posted a photo with Soni Razdan and new mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

She wrote, “My beautiful beautiful mothers 💛💜Happy Mothers Day – ALL DAY EVERYDAY!”

Vicky Kaushal posted photos with his mother as well as Katrina Kaif’s mother from their grand December wedding. In one photo, Katrina’s mother blesses them both, and in another, Vicky’s mother gives him a kiss as he gets haldi. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot last year after keeping fans guessing for months about their relationship.

Katrina Kaif shared photos as well, with the simple caption, “Happy Mothers Day.”

Soha Ali Khan posted a photo with Sharmila Tagore and wrote, “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever.”

Karan Johar, who is returning with his chat show Koffee With Karan soon, took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo with his mother Hiroo Johar as well as his children, Yash and Roohi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pool photos of Jeh and Taimur. She wrote, “The length and breadth of my life♥️Happy Mother’s Day♥️.”

Happy Mother’s Day!