scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Must Read

Mothers Day 2022: Alia Bhatt shares photo with ‘beautiful mothers’ Soni Razdan and mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Vicky-Katrina post sweet wishes

Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar took to social media and shared photos with their mothers on Mothers Day.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 8, 2022 11:28:15 am
Mother's Day 2022On Mother's Day, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared wishes for their mothers. (Photos: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif)

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and penned emotional wishes for their mothers, and in some cases, their mother-in-laws too. Alia Bhatt posted a photo with Soni Razdan and new mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

She wrote, “My beautiful beautiful mothers 💛💜Happy Mothers Day – ALL DAY EVERYDAY!”

Also Read |When Ranbir Kapoor put Alia Bhatt on the spot, asked ‘Would you marry somebody who doesn’t want you to act?’

Vicky Kaushal posted photos with his mother as well as Katrina Kaif’s mother from their grand December wedding. In one photo, Katrina’s mother blesses them both, and in another, Vicky’s mother gives him a kiss as he gets haldi. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot last year after keeping fans guessing for months about their relationship.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Katrina Kaif shared photos as well, with the simple caption, “Happy Mothers Day.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Soha Ali Khan posted a photo with Sharmila Tagore and wrote, “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Karan Johar, who is returning with his chat show Koffee With Karan soon, took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo with his mother Hiroo Johar as well as his children, Yash and Roohi.

Karan Johar (Photo: Instagram/ Karan Johar)

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pool photos of Jeh and Taimur. She wrote, “The length and breadth of my life♥️Happy Mother’s Day♥️.”

Happy Mother’s Day!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Fatima Sana Sheikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh dazzles at Thar screening; Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also attend

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 08: Latest News

Advertisement