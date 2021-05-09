scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 09, 2021
Mother’s Day 2021: Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Sushmita Sen, Preity Zinta shower love on their moms. See their posts

Many countries, including India, celebrate Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May every year. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sushmita Sen, Preity Zinta, among others wished their moms on the ocassion.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 9, 2021 9:24:01 am
riddhima kapoor, Sushmita SenCelebrities shared wishes for their moms on Mother's Day. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram and Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished the veteran actor on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday. Riddhima shared a black and white photo of herself with Neetu on her Instagram profile.

She captioned the photo, “I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother’s Day my Iron Lady ! Love you most ♥️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Actor Sushmita Sen also wished her mother on her Instagram profile. She shared photos and captioned the post, “Happpyyyyy Mother’s Day to all nurturers!! 😍🤗❤️ I thank God for all of you!!🙏😇. To my Maa…no matter how difficult it gets, you always prevail!!🤗👊No wonder then, your happiness is contagious 😁💋 Here’s to better health & your infinite joie de vivre💋😍 you’re my rock..star!!!😇 I love you!!!. To my Shobha Amma & Pritam Maa @pritam_shikhare Thank you for being a divine source of love, strength & support through some pretty trying times…ensuring I always came back stronger!!👊😁❤️ Such a blessing to be born to your hearts…I love you!! #respect #love #goodness #shakti #mothers #duggadugga ❤️ I love you guys!!!🤗💃🏻.”

Preity Zinta took to Instagram as well to dedicate a post to her mother. She captioned the photo, “Happiness is seeing your mother smile ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to meri ma & the center of my universe. Thank you for being my moral compass, my strength & all things nice inside of me. Love you to the moon & back 😍 #Happymothersday #MeriMa #mothersday #Throwback #Ting ❤️.”

Many countries, including India, celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May every year.

