Mother’s Day 2021: Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Sushmita Sen, Preity Zinta shower love on their moms. See their posts

Celebrities shared wishes for their moms on Mother's Day. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram and Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished the veteran actor on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday. Riddhima shared a black and white photo of herself with Neetu on her Instagram profile.

She captioned the photo, “I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother’s Day my Iron Lady ! Love you most ♥️.”

Actor Sushmita Sen also wished her mother on her Instagram profile. She shared photos and captioned the post, “Happpyyyyy Mother’s Day to all nurturers!! 😍🤗❤️ I thank God for all of you!!🙏😇. To my Maa…no matter how difficult it gets, you always prevail!!🤗👊No wonder then, your happiness is contagious 😁💋 Here’s to better health & your infinite joie de vivre💋😍 you’re my rock..star!!!😇 I love you!!!. To my Shobha Amma & Pritam Maa @pritam_shikhare Thank you for being a divine source of love, strength & support through some pretty trying times…ensuring I always came back stronger!!👊😁❤️ Such a blessing to be born to your hearts…I love you!! #respect #love #goodness #shakti #mothers #duggadugga ❤️ I love you guys!!!🤗💃🏻.”

Preity Zinta took to Instagram as well to dedicate a post to her mother. She captioned the photo, “Happiness is seeing your mother smile ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to meri ma & the center of my universe. Thank you for being my moral compass, my strength & all things nice inside of me. Love you to the moon & back 😍 #Happymothersday #MeriMa #mothersday #Throwback #Ting ❤️.”

Many countries, including India, celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May every year.