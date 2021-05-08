Mother’s Day 2021: Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood’s young moms on motherhood

Now is the time when Bollywood actresses are embracing motherhood without letting their careers take a back seat. From Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Neha Dhupia, all have refused to bow down in front of stereotyping and have often set an example for others to follow. On International Mother’s Day on Sunday, we look at some of the most adorable pictures of these young Bollywood moms with their munchkins and what they said about being a mother.

Anushka Sharma

On Mother’s Day, here’s a photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with their daughter Vamika. On Mother’s Day, here’s a photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with their daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli embraced parenthood on January 11 with the birth of their daughter Vamika. Anushka has juggled pregnancy and her professional commitments. Talking about being a new mom, she had said on social media, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full… Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy.” Earlier, she had said in another post, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, who is also a mentor on MTV Roadies, opened up about battling the guilt of a working mother. The Devi actor, who worked throughout her pregnancy and post-delivery, told PTI, “It feels great but initially you are struck only with guilt, the kind you have never known before. You constantly feel ‘Oh my God what is my child doing?’ When you are with your child you are like I must cope up with work, because I am a workaholic.”

Neha Dhupia likes spending time with her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. She shared this photo with the caption, “what actually matters.” (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia likes spending time with her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. She shared this photo with the caption, “what actually matters.” (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

She added, “There are constant reminders you give yourself that just because you are going to work doesn’t mean you love your child less. A mother who decides to be at home after giving birth is as beautiful a mother as the one who decides to work.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena, who welcomed her second son earlier this year, often shares photos and videos of her happy moments with her son Taimur. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan /Instagram) Kareena, who welcomed her second son earlier this year, often shares photos and videos of her happy moments with her son Taimur. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan /Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a fun selfie of herself and Taimur Ali Khan. The caption read, “This pretty much sums up every other day with Tim.” (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a fun selfie of herself and Taimur Ali Khan. The caption read, “This pretty much sums up every other day with Tim.” (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Now a mother of two, Kareena Kapoor Khan has maintained that after becoming a mother, her outlook towards life has changed. In an interview, she shared, “I don’t look at life through my eyes. I only look at life through my son’s (Taimur) eyes…Earlier, when he was like seven or eight months, I would be like, ‘No no, I am going to be really chilled out and very relaxed,’ but it is like I can’t. I am obsessed. I just can’t…I can’t help it. But I am sure all mothers are.” The actor also penned a book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’ where she shared all her pregnancy experiences. Kareena is yet to reveal the name or photo of her younger son.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya. (Photo: Aishwarya/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya. (Photo: Aishwarya/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai strikes a selfie pose with Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai strikes a selfie pose with Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother to her nine-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She is a hands-on mother who is often seen travelling with her daughter. Aishwarya, who was bodyshamed for her post-pregnancy weight after daughter Aaradhya’s birth, had taken it on the chin. In an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, the actress said, “I was able to handle it because I have faced judgement for so long.”

Sunny Leone

Mother’s Day 2021: Mother’s Day 2021: Sunny Leone , husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Asher and Noah posed for a perfect family photo. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber and their three kids. Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber and their three kids.

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber make sure they do not deprive their children of some quality time with family. “Both Daniel and I really wanted to be parents for a very long time. So, we spend so much time with our kids and I feel like we’ve been blessed. Even though we are working…we have done a great job in our time management to make sure that we are there during their waking hours. If they are sleeping or napping, we are trying to finish our our work or get it done as much as possible. If I am on long shooting schedules, I bring the boys with me and then Nisha will come on the weekend. So, we do spend a really great amount of time with our kids,” Leone said in an interview.

Soha Ali Khan

An adorable photo of Soha Ali Khan with Inayaa. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram) An adorable photo of Soha Ali Khan with Inayaa. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Mother’s Day 2021: Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu . (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram) Mother’s Day 2021: Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu . (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan always aspired to strike the right balance in her life. She once said in an interview, “I’m actually making a conscious effort now to step away a little bit and to take on other things, to embrace my other identities because I have been a mother now for nine months almost and I have loved it. The more time I spend with her, the more difficult it is to walk away and I know she is fine without me, and I’m the one who crumbles without her.”

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed their first child in February 2020. (Photo: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram) Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed their first child in February 2020. (Photo: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram)

Kalki Koechlin created headlines as she opted for the water birth method for delivering her first baby and gave the baby a gender neutral name. While announcing the birth of her baby girl, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

Natasa Stankovic

Sharing the photo, Natasa Stankovic had written, “👩‍👦💜 #everything.” (Photo: Natasa Stankovic/ Instagram) Sharing the photo, Natasa Stankovic had written, “👩‍👦💜 #everything.” (Photo: Natasa Stankovic/ Instagram)

Natasa Stankovic is twinning with son Agastya in the photo. (Photo: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram) Natasa Stankovic is twinning with son Agastya in the photo. (Photo: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram)

Model-actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed their son on July 30, 2020. Natasha embraced motherhood like a pro and now is a hands on mother.

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon with her son. (Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram) Lisa Haydon with her son. (Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)

Lisa Haydon with her son Lisa Haydon with her son Leo , who was born in February 2020. (Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)

Lisa Haydon is a mother to two sons and expecting her third child, a daughter. The actor once said that having a child opened up her eyes to a whole new world and way of life. She also asserted that now women don’t need to have career apprehensions with regard to starting a family. “I was filming a web series till I was five months pregnant. I did the cover of Vogue India with Hrithik (Roshan) when I was four months pregnant… I believe that we are finally arriving at a place where women don’t need to have career apprehensions towards starting a family. You can have it all. You might have to run a tight ship and have the occasional meltdown but it’s all good,” Lisa said.

Amrita Rao

Here is the adorable image featuring Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol and Veer. (Photo: Twitter/RJ Anmol) Here is the adorable image featuring Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol and Veer. (Photo: Twitter/RJ Anmol)

Actor Amrita Rao who was blessed with a baby boy in 2020, believes, “You have to step into parenthood to be born as a parent.” The Vivah actor decided on looking after her son Veer herself instead of hiring a nanny to spend most of the time with him. “I’m up most of the night feeding my baby and it’s not like your shift ends and you get to sleep in the day, the day continues catering to every second of Veer. You have to put behind yourself and now you become your second priority. Motherhood is the toughest role I have played so far,” she told Pinkvilla in an earlier interview.