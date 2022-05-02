Mother-to-be Sonam Kapoor tells Anushka Sharma the kind of mom she would be: ‘I think I am going to…’

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, has shared about the kind of mother she is going to be. In response to Anushka Sharma’s Instagram Stories, Sonam said she is going to be a ‘yes mom.’ On her social media post, Anushka wrote, “I am curious to know, how many times in a day do parents end up saying NO? From screen time to meal options, to chemicals in toys… the list is endless. Are you a yes parent or no parent?” In response to the post, Sonam wrote, “I think I am going to be a YES mom!”

Sonam and Anand had announced their pregnancy in March of this year. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you,” she had penned at the time.

Anil Kapoor, who said that he is preparing for the ‘most exciting role of his life’ of being a grandfather, feels his daughter Sonam will not only be a “perfect mother” but also a “working mother”.

Anil told Hindustan Times that Sonam is a lot like the other women in the family. Stating examples of Sunita Kapoor, Kaveeta Bhambhani Singha and Sonam’s maternal grandmother, Anil said the actor will return to work after her delivery.

“All of them have always worked all their lives. My wife has always worked in America. Sonam’s maasi is one of the best interior decorators, and even my mother-in-law used to work a lot. Sonam also loves working and she is a very passionate actress, a passionate wife and daughter, and would be a passionate mother, too,” he said.

Anushka, on the other hand, has a daughter with Virat Kohli. Their daughter Vamika turned one this January.