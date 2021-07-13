Mother-to-be Evelyn Sharma shares adorable pic: ‘People are applauding a bigger belly in my photos’

Model-actor Evelyn Sharma on Tuesday shared a glowing image of herself on her Instagram handle. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor could be seen sporting an adorable smile and showing off her growing baby bump in the picture.

Dressed in a baby-blue dress and a soft pink cardigan, Evelyn looked every bit the happy, pretty mother-to-be. She shared the lovely photo with a caption that read, “First time people are applauding a bigger belly in my photos! #pregnant #evelynsharma #tummypride #bellypride #pregnancyannouncement #babyontheway #mommylife.”

The post quickly received comments and likes as her Insta followers complimented her on her new avatar and wished her luck on this new chapter of her life. On Sunday, Sharma had made her pregnancy Instagram official as she shared a photo of herself sunbathing in Australia. She had captioned the image, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms.”

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor also shared an official note which read, “We are over the moon with happiness and it’s simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. That’s why we decided to share the news with the world on this special day. We hope this brings a smile to everyone’s face today.”

Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with entrepreneur Tushaan Bhindi in May. They are expecting their first child together. The couple lives in Australia.