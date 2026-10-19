Ayesha Shroff says ‘God is great’ as Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt; Eknath Shinde on mood inside actor’s home

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Actor Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, has broken her silence after a firing incident near the actor’s residence in Mumbai. Reacting to the incident, Ayesha said, “God is great.” Tiger narrowly escaped being hit by a bullet after unidentified men allegedly fired five rounds at his BMW near Pushpa Park in Juhu on Sunday evening. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident.
Speaking to India Today, Ayesha was asked about her son’s well-being. She responded with a thumbs-up and said, “God is great.”
Hours after the incident, Tiger was seen with bandages on his body while meeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited the actor’s residence to check on him and assured the family of strict action.
After meeting the actor, Shinde told the media, “Kisi ki bhi dadagiri Mumbai mein nahi chalegi.” He added, “This is a major incident… five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable.”
Speaking about the actor’s injuries, Shinde said Tiger had sustained injuries to his hand from gunpowder and pieces of broken glass during the firing.
“Both he and his mother are quite shaken,” the Deputy CM said. “I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures. No form of threat will be tolerated.”
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Shinde added that gang wars of this nature were common in the 1990s but said the Mumbai Police had brought them under control in 1995. He assured that similar action would be taken against those responsible for the latest incident.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also spoke to the actor over the phone and assured him that the accused would be traced and apprehended at the earliest.
What happened to Tiger Shroff?
On Sunday, around 7 pm, a firing incident took place while Tiger was returning home after playing a football match. While the actor escaped the attack, his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured.
According to preliminary information, three men arrived on a motorcycle, with two allegedly opening fire while the third waited to help them escape. Videos that have since gone viral purportedly show the suspects fleeing on the motorcycle.
According to reports, the Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to trace the attackers and detained one person for questioning in Santacruz. Later, a social media post attributed to Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility for the incident in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. However, the police have not confirmed the claim.
Several personalities, including Tiger’s ex-girlfriend Disha Patani, visited his residence late on Sunday night.