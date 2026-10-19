Ayesha Shroff says ‘God is great’ as Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt; Eknath Shinde on mood inside actor’s home

Actor Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, has broken her silence after a firing incident near the actor’s residence in Mumbai. Reacting to the incident, Ayesha said, “God is great.” Tiger narrowly escaped being hit by a bullet after unidentified men allegedly fired five rounds at his BMW near Pushpa Park in Juhu on Sunday evening. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident.

Speaking to India Today, Ayesha was asked about her son’s well-being. She responded with a thumbs-up and said, “God is great.”

Hours after the incident, Tiger was seen with bandages on his body while meeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited the actor’s residence to check on him and assured the family of strict action.