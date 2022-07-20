scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Most-watched Hindi streaming films of 2022 so far: Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, Yami Gautam’s A Thursday, Rishi Kapoor’s Sharmaji Namkeen, reveals report

Ormax Media has revealed the list of the top Hindi streaming films of 2022 so far, based on 'content strength', 'marketing buzz' and 'viewership'. Check it out to know if your favourites made the cut.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 1:01:31 pm
A Thursday, Gehraiyaan and Sharmaji Namkeen feature on Ormax Media's list of top films of 2022 so far.

Research firm Ormax Media has put out its list of the top-performing films and shows of 2022 so far, collating date on the basis of ‘content strength’, ‘marketing buzz’ and ‘viewership’. Ormax gathers data on the basis of weekly anecdotal evidence, and not on figures shared by streaming platforms. The lists highlight only Hindi language ‘original’ content, and not acquired titles, or titles from regional markets. Ormax also limits is sample audience to India, meaning that overseas viewership of Indian titles will not impact the rankings. The figures, it should be pointed out, are all estimates.

Ormax counts one view when a person completes at least 30 minutes of a film, and at least one episode of a television show. Multiple viewers using the same account are counted separately. This story is going to be limited to films.

Also read |A Thursday movie review: Yami Gautam starrer deserves a series of eyerolls

The most viewed Hindi films of 2022 are as follows:

A Thursday (Disney+ Hotstar) – 25.5 million
Gehraiyaan (Prime Video) – 22.3 million
Kaun Pravin Tambe? (Disney+ Hotstar) – 20.2 million
Jalsa (Prime Video) – 13.9 million
Sharmaji Namkeen (Prime Video) – 12.7 million
Dasvi (Netflix) – 10.4 million
Forensic (ZEE5) – 8.6 million
Thar (Netflix) – 7.8 million
Love Hostel (ZEE5) – 7.5 million
Looop Lapeta (Netflix) – 5.7 million

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

The data reflects the popularity of Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Read more |Gehraiyaan: Why in the world did Shakun Batra drown his own film with that plot twist?

This gap is further highlighted in the list of films with the top marketing buzz, which is as follows:

Gehraiyaan (Prime Video)
A Thursday (Disney+ Hotstar)
Dasvi (Netflix)
Jalsa (Prime Video)
Sharmaji Namkeen (Prime Video)

And Ormax’s list of top films based on ‘content strength’ is as follows. The firm assigns a ‘power rating’ out of 100, which represents how much a show or film is liked by viewers.

A Thursday – 66
Kaun Pravin Tambe? – 66
Forensic – 64
Thar – 64
Dasvi – 59

A Thursday, starring Yami Gautam, appears to be among the most popular Hindi films of the year so far, and this is despite mediocre reviews. Similarly, neither Dasvi, Forensic, Looop Lapeta fared much better. The reception for Jalsa, Thar and Gehraiyaan was decidedly mixed, while perhaps the best reviewed title of those mentioned here is probably Sharmaji Namkeen. An encouraging sign is that several of the top films listed here feature female protagonists.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
'He may be unproductive politically but...': Smriti Irani takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

'He may be unproductive politically but...': Smriti Irani takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

NIA raids Trichy special camp for Sri Lankan refugees

NIA raids Trichy special camp for Sri Lankan refugees

We no longer know how to respond to violence
T M Krishna writes

We no longer know how to respond to violence

These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?
Explained

What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

KVPY Exam: Why govt scrapped the aptitude test and merged the fellowship scheme with INSPIRE

KVPY Exam: Why govt scrapped the aptitude test and merged the fellowship scheme with INSPIRE

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

AAKROSH, IJAAZAT
From Sparsh to Masoom—here’s looking back at some iconic films of Naseeruddin Shah
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement