Most searched personalities of 2018: Nick, Priyanka, Sara find a spot on the list

It’s that time of the year when we start recapping the events of the year gone by. 2018 saw many big celebrity weddings and the list of Google’s most searched personalities of 2018 is a reflection of the same. Priya Prakash Varrier, ‘the wink girl’, tops the charts and is followed by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Anand Ahuja, Meghan Markle to name a few. Salman Khan is also a part of the list. Newcomer Sara Ali Khan too found a spot on the list.

Here is a list of most searched personalities on Google in India this year:

1. Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame with the film Oru Adaar Love. One shot from the film’s song “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” made Priya an overnight sensation and all of this because of Priya’s wink. The song became a subject of memes and the entire nation was just hooked to the shot.

2. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas got married to Priyanka Chopra this year and for a lot of Indians, his presence in Priyanka’s life piqued curiosity. Nick, 26, was a teen sensation along with his brothers as they formed the band, Jonas Brothers. In 2018, he released a single in collaboration with Robin Schulz titled “Right Now”. Indians were intrigued by this American as he got married to the Desi Girl in a lavish wedding in Jodhpur.

3. Sapna Choudhary

Sapna Choudhary was a contestant of Bigg Boss 11 in 2017 and the actor-dancer gained many fans during her stay on the show. Her Haryanvi dance numbers are quite popular in north India.

4. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra became an international star as soon as she moved to Hollywood and this year was just as eventful for her. This year saw the release of PC’s international project A Kid Like Jake. Her production ventures under the banner Purple Pebble Pictures included films like Pahuna and Bhoga Khirikee. The production house also announced a Netflix film titled Firebrand. PC will also be collaborating with Madhuri Dixit for an ABC TV show. The year also saw two biographies on the superstar being launched.

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas this year. The pre-wedding and wedding festivities were lapped up by fans all over the world.

5. Anand Ahuja

Anand Ahuja tied the knot with Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor in June this year. Being a non-Bollywood personality, Anand’s presence in Sonam’s life intrigued all her fans. Anand is an entrepreneur who has an apparel label Bhane and a footwear label Veg Non Veg. Sonam and Anand’s love story has been Instagram friendly for a few years now with their signature hashtag ‘Everyday Phenomenal’.

6. Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath just a few days ago but this star kid grabbed eyeballs throughout the year. Sara will soon be seen in her next film Simmba, alongside Ranveer Singh.

7. Salman Khan

The Bhai of Bollywood started the year on a high as December 2017’s release Tiger Zinda Hia did phenomenal business. Just after a few months, we saw the release of Race 3 and amidst all the memes and hype, the film failed to impress the audience. Salman Khan is already working on his next film Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

8. Meghan Markle

Television actor Meghan Markle got married to Prince Harry in May this year. The former Suits actor got married in a lavish ceremony as the world gathered to celebrate her royal wedding. Markle’s father and half-sister courted controversy for their statements but the Palace including Markle maintained a dignified silence. The Kensington Palace announced Markle’s pregnancy in October.

9. Anup Jalota

The Bhajan singer generated much controversy after entering television show Bigg Boss 12 with Jasleen Matharu. The two were said to be dating but their huge age gap raised eyebrows. It was also claimed that the two were staging this relationship only for the show. Jalota later claimed that Jasleen had fabricated this relationship just so they could be in the show.

10. Boney Kapoor

Film producer Boney Kapoor lost his beloved wife Sridevi this year. Sridevi’s death came as a shock to the entire country. Boney was supported by his children Arjun, Anshula, Jahnvi and Khushi in this time of crisis.