Most searched Asians on Google 2022: Katrina Kaif beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been named in the ‘Most Searched Asians Worldwide 2022’ list by Google. In the list of most searched Asians on Google this year, Katrina has fetched herself the 4th spot while Alia Bhatt is at the 5th position.

Katrina has the distinction of topping among Indian actors making it to the list this year. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli got the third spot on the Most searched Asians 2022 list and became the only Indian in the top three.

South Korean band BTS members Taehyung and Jungkook have the top 2 spots.

The Sooryavanshi actor is known for her amazing dance moves and gorgeous looks. She has worked in big Bollywood films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and many more.

Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 10, 2021, and the couple never fail to shower love on each other on social media. She was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter which got decent responses from the audience.

Katrina will be next seen in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, which is slated to hit theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Apart from that, she also has Sriram Raghavan’s film Merry Christmas opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar’s movie Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.