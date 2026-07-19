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‘Most precious blessing’: Katrina Kaif shares rare glimpse of her son Vihaan
Actor Katrina Kaif has treated fans to pictures from her intimate 43rd birthday celebration. She also offered a rare glimpse of her son Vihaan.
Katrina Kaif has given fans a heartwarming glimpse into her 43rd birthday celebrations. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures from the intimate celebration with her actor-husband, Vicky Kaushal, and their 8-month-old son, Vihaan Kaushal.
Among the photos, one in particular caught fans’ attention as it offered a rare glimpse of the couple’s young son. While Katrina has largely kept her personal life away from the public eye, the family moment delighted fans, who flooded the comments section with love and birthday wishes.
Sharing the photos, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are 🧡 Best Birthday 🎀 You’re not too bad either……”
See Katrina Kaif’s post here:
View this post on Instagram
Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “THE FIRST & THE LAST PICTURE🧿🧿🧿: I MIGHT JUST CRY 😭😭❤️❤️❤️,” while another fan wrote, “Pls…we want to the see the baby 😢.”
Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal gave fans a glimpse of Katrina Kaif’s birthday celebrations by sharing an adorable picture on Instagram. In the photo, the actor is seen wrapping Katrina in a warm hug while holding a slice of birthday cake, as the couple flashed radiant smiles for the camera. Keeping his birthday wish short, Vicky wrote, “Jaan Ka Janamdin (My love’s birthday).”
Actor Sunny Kaushal also shared a post on his Instagram Stories. He posted a smiling picture of himself posing in front of a “Happy Birthday Katrina” banner and tagged his sister-in-law.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021. They welcomed son Vihaan Kaushal on November 7, 2025.
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