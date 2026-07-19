‘Most precious blessing’: Katrina Kaif shares rare glimpse of her son Vihaan

Katrina Kaif has given fans a heartwarming glimpse into her 43rd birthday celebrations. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures from the intimate celebration with her actor-husband, Vicky Kaushal, and their 8-month-old son, Vihaan Kaushal.

Among the photos, one in particular caught fans’ attention as it offered a rare glimpse of the couple’s young son. While Katrina has largely kept her personal life away from the public eye, the family moment delighted fans, who flooded the comments section with love and birthday wishes.

Sharing the photos, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are 🧡 Best Birthday 🎀 You’re not too bad either……”