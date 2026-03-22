Months after Kantara controversy, Rishab Shetty praises Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge: ‘It’s a statement’

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been on a box office rampage, shattering records and recently crossing the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. Following its release, several Indian film personalities took to social media to praise the film—the latest being Kantara star Rishab Shetty.

The actor-director shared his appreciation on X, writing, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge grips you from the very first scene and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum. This isn’t just a sequel; it’s a statement. Brilliant storytelling, brother—absolutely loved the detailing. Top-notch performances by every single artist,” as he tagged R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Ranveer Singh.

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Giving a special mention to Sanjay Dutt, he added, “Sanjay Dutt sir, take a bow.” He also applauded the technical team, writing, “Spectacular visuals by #VikashNowlakha, and a big shoutout to the technicians for elevating the film so powerfully through music @Shashwatology and editing #ShivkumarVPanicker.”

#DhurandharTheRevenge the very first scene pulls you in and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum. This isn’t just a sequel; it’s a statement. Brilliant storytelling, brother absolutely loved the detailing, @AdityaDharFilms. Top-notch performances by every single… pic.twitter.com/ugT7KkksMJ — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) March 21, 2026

Rishab Shetty’s praise quickly caught the attention of director Aditya Dhar, who responded, “Truly means a lot coming from you, brother. As a huge fan of Kantara, your words make this even more special. Grateful.”

Interestingly, Rishab’s appreciation comes months after Ranveer Singh’s Kantara controversy, when multiple FIRs were filed against the actor for mimicking the sacred Daiva ritual from Kantara: Chapter 1 during the IFFI 2025 closing ceremony on November 30 in an attempt to praise the film. Addressing the issue earlier at an event in Chennai, Rishab had said, “That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the Daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us.”

Following that incident, Rishab Shetty had refrained from commenting on the Dhurandhar prequel despite its blockbuster run after its release on December 5 last year.

Apart from him, Telugu star Ravi Teja also praised Dhurandhar The Revenge, calling it a “blasting experience” and lauding Ranveer Singh’s screen presence, the performances of the entire cast, and Aditya Dhar’s vision and execution. He wrote: “What a blasting experience watching Dhurandhar The Revenge. Ranveer Singh is absolute fire on screen. Every cast and crew member has delivered their best, both on and off screen. Speical mention to Rakesh Bedi Ji his brilliant portrayal. Hats off to Aditya Dhar for conceiving and executing this film with such finesse. You truly deserve every accolade for the immense research, prep, and effort that went into it Big congratulations to the entire team!”

What a blasting experience watching #DhurandharTheRevenge @RanveerOfficial is absolute fire on screen… 🔥🔥🔥 Every cast and crew member has delivered their best, both on and off screen👍🏻 Special mention to #RakeshBedi Ji his brilliant portrayal. 💥💥💥 Hats off to… — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 21, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 has received widespread appreciation from several South Indian stars, including Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu, along with filmmakers like Ram Gopal Varma and S. S. Rajamouli, who shared detailed notes on social media.

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However, the film has also drawn criticism from some quarters, with actors Prakash Raj and Divya Spandana (Ramya) calling out the film and Aditya Dhar for what they described as “propaganda.”