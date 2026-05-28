Months after controversy, Samay Raina shares glimpse from India’s Got Latent sets

Samay Raina has hinted at the return of his controversial show India’s Got Latent by sharing a picture from its shoot on Thursday — nearly a year after the show landed in massive controversy over alleged vulgar remarks made during one of its episodes. The comedian first took to Instagram Stories to announce the revival of his COB chess tournament for longtime fans. Sharing the update, he wrote, “Organising my favourite chess tournament for old times’ sake! I still love you chat.” He also revealed the players’ list, featuring names including Anirban Dasgupta, Vaibhav Sethia, Joel Dsouza, Tracy Alison, Prakhar Gupta, Vivek Desai, and Balraj Ghai.

Samay announces the return of India’s Got Latent

In another story, Samay Raina cheekily referenced his fanbase by posting a clip from his stand-up special Samay Raina: Still Alive. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Latent fans in my dms,” while the clip played his comic line, “Yeh chess khel raha hai yaha pe?” However, it was his next story that truly grabbed attention.

Samay Raina’s Instagram Story screenshot. Samay Raina’s Instagram Story screenshot.

Samay surprised fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the shoot of India’s Got Latent. Though he blurred the faces of the guests to keep their identities a secret, he captioned the image, “Uski bhi shooting chal rahi hai dostoo.” The photo featured Samay holding a microphone while comedian Balraj Ghai stood behind him, seemingly confirming that the show is back in production.

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The update comes nearly a month after an alleged picture from the sets of India’s Got Latent Season 2 surfaced online. The viral image reportedly featured actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on the panel. However, neither the makers nor the celebrities commented on the speculation.

Coincidentally, YouTuber AARY’s latest vlog also added fuel to the buzz around the show’s return. In the vlog, his fiancee Yogita revealed that his mother had once been invited to appear on India’s Got Latent but couldn’t attend because the family was travelling to Goa.

“Did you know Aunty had received a call to appear on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, but she couldn’t go because we were in Goa? If she had gone, we would have sat in the audience. However, whenever she is called next, we will all go,” Yogita shared.

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Earlier this year, Samay had already hinted that he planned to return with the second season of India’s Got Latent despite the controversy surrounding it.

What was the controversy around India’s Got Latent?

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent had landed in major trouble after remarks made by guest podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during one of the episodes sparked widespread outrage online. Ranveer had asked a contestant an explicit question involving their parents, leading to severe backlash against the creators and panelists. The controversy triggered multiple FIRs, police investigations, and intense public criticism, eventually forcing Samay to delete all episodes of the subscriber-only show. The incident also reignited national debates around freedom of speech, obscenity in comedy, and creator accountability on digital platforms.

Following the backlash, Samay took a break from public appearances before making a comeback in 2026 with his stand-up special Still Alive. In the show, he candidly spoke about the emotional trauma and mental struggles he and his family endured during the controversy. He then appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.