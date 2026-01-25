Months after calling for his arrest, Sunil Pal teams up with Samay Raina in an expletive-filled ad. Watch

Comedians Samay Raina and Sunil Pal have reunited for an advertisement promoting an activewear brand, months after Sunil had publicly called for Samay’s arrest. In the humorous clip, the two appear to poke fun at edgy content trends aimed at younger audiences.

In the ad, Samay is seen explaining to Sunil about a client who wanted the two comedians to collaborate, while deliberately using excessive abusive language to attract younger audiences. Sunil initially objects, saying, “Comedy show mein gaali-galoch nahi karunga.” However, he eventually gives in after learning how much Samay earns from such content.

The clip then shows Sunil joining in with a flurry of Hindi expletives, bringing the comedian duo together alongside the company’s founder to promote the clothing brand.