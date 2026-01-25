Months after calling for his arrest, Sunil Pal teams up with Samay Raina in an expletive-filled ad. Watch

In February last year, Sunil Pal had slammed Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, which landed in a huge controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia's obscene joke.

Comedians Sunil Pal and Samay Raina have collaborated in a new adComedians Sunil Pal and Samay Raina have collaborated in a new ad

Comedians Samay Raina and Sunil Pal have reunited for an advertisement promoting an activewear brand, months after Sunil had publicly called for Samay’s arrest. In the humorous clip, the two appear to poke fun at edgy content trends aimed at younger audiences.

In the ad, Samay is seen explaining to Sunil about a client who wanted the two comedians to collaborate, while deliberately using excessive abusive language to attract younger audiences. Sunil initially objects, saying, “Comedy show mein gaali-galoch nahi karunga.” However, he eventually gives in after learning how much Samay earns from such content.

The clip then shows Sunil joining in with a flurry of Hindi expletives, bringing the comedian duo together alongside the company’s founder to promote the clothing brand.

Several celebrities commented on the post, as they found the advertisement quite hilarious. Ashish Chanchlani wrote, “Funniest guy in country with samay raina.” “26 me to duniya khatam hone wali thi na,” Raftaar commented. Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi also dropped laughing emoticons.

Many fans also couldn’t stop laughing over the funny video. “Ye kaunse universe mai aagya mai,” a person wrote. Another fan commented, “We weren’t ready for this collab.” “How the fuck did you convince him to do this…,” a third comment read. “Not all heroes wear capes, few wear wigs,” a user quipped, referring to Sunil’s wig.

Sunil Pal’s statement about Samay Raina

In February last year, Sunil Pal had slammed Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, which landed in a huge controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia’s obscene joke. During an interview with Times Now, he said, “I think that the time has come to take strict action against these so-called comedians who are actually not comedians but rather a blot on our societies.”

The comedian added, “They are terrorists who use foul language and obscene content. They claim to be content creators, but they have no content and are not creators. I believe they should be punished with at least 10 years in prison for spreading such filth.”

