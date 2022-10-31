scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Monica O My Darling trailer: Rajkummar Rao struggles to execute a flawless murder, but Radhika Apte is on his case

Monica O My Darling trailer: Directed by Vasan Bala, the film features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi and Sikander Kher in the lead roles. 

Rajkummar RaoRajkummar Rao stars in Monica O My Darling with Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi. (Photo: PR Handout)

The trailer for Monica, O My Darling is out. Directed by Vasan Bala, the dark comedy drama features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Sikander Kher in the lead roles.

The trailer promises a deliciously dark comedy, with the vibes of Andhadhun. Without giving away much, the trailer lets us know that Rajkummar Rao is caught in Huma Qureshi’s insidious web and is being blackmailed. Sikander Kher offers him the last resort: murder. We see images of a body being jostled around, with some snarky humour and Radhika Apte entering the scene as a police officer for the case. There are several impeccable comic deliveries and considering Bollywood has had dearth of decent comedies this year, Monica O My Darling might just promise to change that around. The film will drop on Netflix.

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

This would be Bala’s third feature directorial after the unreleased Peddlers and the 2018 action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He also helmed the short Spotlight in the Ray anthology from Netflix. Rao has previously worked with the streaming platform on The White Tiger, while Radhika is a Netflix veteran and has starred in their projects Sacred Games, Ghoul and Lust Stories.

Also Read |Exclusive | Radhika Apte on consciously cutting down on acting, getting politics of her work right: ‘I am told how difficult I am all the time’

Last year, the streaming giant had unveiled the first look at the film, which was also a cast announcement. Netflix had posted the photos of the artistes with a caption that read, “O My Darlings, give us a first look! ^ Us to the cast of Monica, O My Darling before they showed us these images. @RajkummarRao @humasqureshi @radhika_apte @akansharanjan #SukantGoel #BagavathiPerumal #ZaynMarieKhan @MatchboxShots @Vasan_Bala #YogeshChandekar.” Apart from Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi has also worked with Netflix in projects like  Army of the Dead and Leila. Rajkummar Rao had received much praise for his performance in Ludo.

The first trailer of Monica O My Darling was unveiled by Netflix at last month’s Tudum event.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 03:53:42 pm
