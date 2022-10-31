Monica O My Darling trailer: Rajkummar Rao struggles to execute a flawless murder, but Radhika Apte is on his case

The trailer for Monica, O My Darling is out. Directed by Vasan Bala, the dark comedy drama features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Sikander Kher in the lead roles.

The trailer promises a deliciously dark comedy, with the vibes of Andhadhun. Without giving away much, the trailer lets us know that Rajkummar Rao is caught in Huma Qureshi’s insidious web and is being blackmailed. Sikander Kher offers him the last resort: murder. We see images of a body being jostled around, with some snarky humour and Radhika Apte entering the scene as a police officer for the case. There are several impeccable comic deliveries and considering Bollywood has had dearth of decent comedies this year, Monica O My Darling might just promise to change that around. The film will drop on Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

This would be Bala’s third feature directorial after the unreleased Peddlers and the 2018 action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He also helmed the short Spotlight in the Ray anthology from Netflix. Rao has previously worked with the streaming platform on The White Tiger, while Radhika is a Netflix veteran and has starred in their projects Sacred Games, Ghoul and Lust Stories.

Last year, the streaming giant had unveiled the first look at the film, which was also a cast announcement. Netflix had posted the photos of the artistes with a caption that read, “O My Darlings, give us a first look! ^ Us to the cast of Monica, O My Darling before they showed us these images. @RajkummarRao @humasqureshi @radhika_apte @akansharanjan #SukantGoel #BagavathiPerumal #ZaynMarieKhan @MatchboxShots @Vasan_Bala #YogeshChandekar.” Apart from Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi has also worked with Netflix in projects like Army of the Dead and Leila. Rajkummar Rao had received much praise for his performance in Ludo.

The first trailer of Monica O My Darling was unveiled by Netflix at last month’s Tudum event.