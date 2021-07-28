Monica, O My Darling first look: Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi star in Netflix project

Streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday morning revealed the first look of its upcoming project, Monica, O My Darling. The first look of the movie is basically a cast reveal.

Monica, O My Darling stars Rajkummar Rao, Netflix veteran Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher in the lead roles. Netflix shared the images of the artistes with a caption that read, “O My Darlings, give us a first look! ^ Us to the cast of Monica, O My Darling before they showed us these images. @RajkummarRao @humasqureshi @radhika_apte @akansharanjan #SukantGoel #BagavathiPerumal #ZaynMarieKhan @MatchboxShots @Vasan_Bala #YogeshChandekar.”

While no other detail has yet been revealed of the project, it is apparent from the list of tagged people that Monica, O My Darling will be helmed by Vasan Bala.

Earlier, both Netflix and Rajkummar Rao had shared a photo of the actor holding a robot. Rao had shared the post with a caption that stated, “O My Darlings, there’s some news coming for you tomorrow 👀.”

Interestingly, all of the main cast has previously collaborated with Netflix before, barring Sikandar Kher, whose breakout role in Sushmita Sen-starrer Disney Plus Hotstar series Arya put him on the map. While there are several memes about how Netflix can never tire of casting Apte, Huma Qureshi has worked in Netflix projects like Army of the Dead and Leila. Rajkummar Rao’s performance in Netflix’s anthology film Ludo was highly appreciated.

As far as director Vasan Bala is concerned, the filmmaker recently helmed Harshvardhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan’s Spotlight for Netflix’s Ray anthology. The film garnered mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics.