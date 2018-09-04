Paltan actor Monica Gill: When I got a call from JP Dutta’s office, I just couldn’t believe myself

Paltan actor Monica Gill feels she is really enjoying her journey in the film world. Paltan actor Monica Gill feels she is really enjoying her journey in the film world.

Model-turned-actor Monica Gill will soon be seen in JP Dutta’s Paltan. In the war film, she plays a ‘Sikhni’ and is cast opposite Harshvardhan Rane. Monica made her debut in Bollywood with Kapil Sharma’s Firangi but she was first introduced to the audience in the Punjabi film Ambarsariya starring Diljit Dosanjh. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Monica spoke about working with JP Dutta, her experience with Kapil Sharma and her career path.

Born in Massachusetts in a Punjabi family, Monica’s film journey began when she received an offer to play the female lead in the Punjabi film Ambarsariya. She shares, “I am lucky that since the beginning of my career, I got to work with some of the best people in the industry. But when I got a call from JP Dutta sir’s office, I just couldn’t believe myself. I was so glad when I was told that I have the role, and so was my family. Immediately after that, I went to attend a cousin’s wedding in Sacramento and the response I received from my family and friends on being a part of JP Dutta’s film was enormous.”

She further adds, “Actually in Punjabi community, especially abroad, very few filmmakers are known to everyone. And JP Dutta sir happens to be one of them, as Border was a film that every Indian, even if they are NRIs, have seen at least once in their life. So I was thrilled to be working with him. Even on the set, I did exactly what he pictured me doing in the scene, and he is very clear of what he wants, so that makes an actor’s job far easier. I feel blessed.”

Monica has made a name for herself in Punjabi cinema but she believes she has a long way to go. “I am just two years old in this industry, but I am a known face in Punjabi cinema today. But for me to be a superstar, I have a long way to go. Diljit Dosanjh or Neeru Bajwa have achieved that stature because of the work and time that they have given. I have a long way to go, but I am glad that I am getting good offers and roles that are not run of the mill. My next Punjabi film Punj Khaab is a female-centric film, and I am the central character of the film. So I am glad that I’ve been getting such meaty roles,” she says.

Monica made her Hindi film debut alongside Kapil Sharma in Firangi and the actor admits that she could notice a gradual decline in Kapil’s health. She said, “When I heard the news about the plane fiasco, I was just unable to believe it as I had spent time with him and he never came across as such a person. Having said that, I did notice a gradual decline in his health. However, I wish him all the luck to get well soon and enthrall us all with his stupendous performances soon.”

Ask her about her future plans, and she is quick to respond, “I am not into planning a lot. I know that I have to do at least two films a year, one Punjabi and one Hindi. I am cautious that I don’t do too many films just for the sake of it. I just want to be part of good projects and make my family proud. I am currently in the middle of discussions for my next projects, so let’s see, what destiny has planned for me.”

