Friday, September 10, 2021
Money Heist finds a fan in Ananya Panday: ‘I love Denver and Nairobi, would want to play Tokyo’

Ananya Panday is a fan of Netflix show Money Heist. She exclusively shared her favourite characters and moments from the Spanish crime-drama.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
September 10, 2021 10:15:57 am
ananya panday money heistAnanya Panday said she doesn't want to predict the end of Money Heist. (Photo: PR Handout)

We know that Money Heist is a global phenomenon with a fan list comprising of celebrities from across the world. And while we continue to count the notable names, here’s another addition to it from the Bollywood fraternity – Ananya Panday. The actor seems to be up-to-date with the events of Netflix’s crime drama.

Money Heist, originally called La Casa De Papel in Spanish, recently released part one of its fifth and final season. The five-episodes not just received a thumping response from the audience, but also left people emotional with the shocking death of one of its most loved characters. Amid this emotional roller-coaster, Ananya picked her favourite characters from the show.

Also read |Money Heist season 5 part 1 review: An intense battle of survival, and a tearful goodbye to a loved one

In the exclusive video, Ananya takes a fun quiz where she chooses Denver “because he’s super hot and I love his personality, his laugh.” Nairobi came a close second who Ananya believes is a very strong woman. While she would wish to play Tokyo, she’d conduct a heist in Goa. “I’d go on a bike like in Dhoom and all. It’d be cool.”

More on Money Heist 5 |Cast talks about the 'war' in season finale: 'We can feel the love from India here'

Money Heist 5 part one took off from the cliffhanger from its previous season. After being trapped inside the Bank of Spain for over a 100 hours and losing one of its most loved members – Nairobi, the gang in red jumpsuits is up in arms against the new enemy – the army.

Lead by Sagasta, a commander of the Special Forces of the Spanish Army and joined by Gandia, the soldiers unleash mayhem on the robbers who are all on their own after their main man, The Professor has been kept captive by Alicia Sierra. What follows is a lot of gunshots, bullets and an emotional goodbye.

Money Heist 5 will release its last set of five episodes in the second part, on December 3.

