Money Heist: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are a Punjabi-speaking Tokyo and The Professor, watch funny video

Fans might be waiting for the Indian adaptation of Netflix’s hit show Money Heist, Raj Kundra has already gone one step ahead and assigned the role of Tokyo to his star wife Shilpa Shetty. In his latest Instagram post, Raj Kundra has given us a sneak peek into how Shilpa will carry the lead role, if the Spanish crime-drama ever sees the light on Indian screens. However, there’s a twist.

Raj has used the current viral Face Swap app and replaced Tokyo with Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty. That’s not all, he has patched his own face on The Professor too in a scene from one of Money Heist’s previous season, that originally had actors Úrsula Corberó and Álvaro Morte conversing about the number of relationships the latter has had.

The Face Swap clip is also funny because of the Punjabi dialogue that has replaced the original lines. When Shilpa as Tokyo asks Raj as The Professor how one would recognise a married man since he doesn’t wear a ‘mangalsutra’, Raj says if the man has a sad face, it means he’s married.

Raj Kundra captioned the video, “Finally a Punjabi couple in Money Heist!! Woohoo Bella Ciao. The Punjabi dialogue translates to : Her – when a Indian woman is married you know by her mangalsutra how do you know when a Indian man is married ? He – By seeing the sorrow on his face.”

The makers of Money Heist are gearing up to release its fifth and final season. It will be released in two parts, with the first volume coming out on September 3 and the second volume arriving on December 3.