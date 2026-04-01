Mona Singh is ‘very proud’ of Gaurav Gera’s cinematic journey; reveals why she hasn’t watched Dhurandhar 2 yet: ‘It’s 4 hours’

Renowned actor Mona Singh is currently on cloud nine. That’s not just because she has already had four releases — Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Border 2, Kohrra Season 2, and Subedaar — so far this year, but also because Gaurav Gera, one of her closest friends, is basking in the tremendous success of the Dhurandhar movies, where his performance received widespread acclaim. Thus, the two amigos have literally been riding a wave of success for the past four months.

Interestingly, their camaraderie began long before either of them became stars, dating back to their early days in the industry when they were still finding their footing. In fact, it was the TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin that launched both their careers. While Mona played Jasmeet Walia alias Jassi, marking her acting debut, Gaurav appeared as her best friend Nandu. Both actors earned immense fame for their performances, and their on-screen friendship continued off-screen as well.