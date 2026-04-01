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Mona Singh is ‘very proud’ of Gaurav Gera’s cinematic journey; reveals why she hasn’t watched Dhurandhar 2 yet: ‘It’s 4 hours’
Mona Singh was also the one who saved Gaurav Gera from accidentally breaching the non-disclosure agreement he had signed for Dhurandhar.
Renowned actor Mona Singh is currently on cloud nine. That’s not just because she has already had four releases — Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Border 2, Kohrra Season 2, and Subedaar — so far this year, but also because Gaurav Gera, one of her closest friends, is basking in the tremendous success of the Dhurandhar movies, where his performance received widespread acclaim. Thus, the two amigos have literally been riding a wave of success for the past four months.
Interestingly, their camaraderie began long before either of them became stars, dating back to their early days in the industry when they were still finding their footing. In fact, it was the TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin that launched both their careers. While Mona played Jasmeet Walia alias Jassi, marking her acting debut, Gaurav appeared as her best friend Nandu. Both actors earned immense fame for their performances, and their on-screen friendship continued off-screen as well.
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In a recent interview, Mona spoke about her elation at seeing Gaurav earn significant praise for his role as Mohammed Aalam in Dhurandhar (2025) and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026). However, she is yet to watch the second instalment of the franchise. “I watched the first film and loved it. Doosri film chaar ghante ki hai (The second film is four hours long). So I’ll have to plan my day in such a way that I can watch the film,” she quipped during a conversation with News18.
Interestingly, she was also the one who saved him from accidentally breaching the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) he had signed for Dhurandhar. At one point, both Mona and Gaurav were in Amritsar, shooting for Kohrra Season 2 and Dhurandhar, respectively. In the excitement of meeting her one day, he almost showed her a photo of himself in his Aalam Bhai look. But an alert Mona stopped him right away. “I stopped him from disclosing his look and character graph in the film. I reminded him of his NDA and told him ki chup raho (keep your mouth shut). These things come with experience. But I’m very, very proud of his journey and the fact that he waited it out,” Mona said.
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Commenting on how he adhered to the terms mentioned in the NDA, Gaurav said that he couldn’t even reveal to his family what movie he was doing or his role in it. He told NDTV, “A lot of people asked me, ‘What are you doing?’ I would just say, ‘I’m doing a film’. My mother also now says, ‘You never told us. Tune toh kaha tha ki tu bas juicewala hai (You said you are just playing a juicewala).’ I said, ‘Juicewala hee toh tha, aur kya bataun ismein? (I did play a juicewala, what else could I say?)'”
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