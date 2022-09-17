Mona Singh refuses to classify Laal Singh Chaddha as a ‘hit’ or ‘flop’, stands by Aamir Khan-starrer

Actor Mona Singh is proud to be associated with a film like Laal Singh Chadha, and she didn’t mince her words as she continued to support it in the wake of its box office failure. The actor, who played the role of the titular character’s mother in the film, said in a recent interview that the epic drama cannot be reduced to labels such as ‘hit’ or ‘flop’. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha starred Aamir Khan in the lead role.

It was announced recently that the film will be released on Netflix on October 10, a couple of months after it tapped out at the domestic box office with just Rs 58 crore against a reported budget of Rs 180 crore. Mona said that the film will find a new audience when it arrives on streaming.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor said, “The film will reach more people when it releases on Netflix. They will have a different point of view. This isn’t a short-term film that can be labelled hit or flop. It will stay with people for a long time.” She added, “I am so glad to be a part of such a sweet film.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the titular role. The Hindi remake also starred actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and marked the Hindi debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya.

Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, were both released ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend, and wrapped up domestic business with combined collections of less than Rs 200 crore. Both films were also targeted by social media boycott campaigns. However, the impact of such campaigns on a film’s business is still unclear.