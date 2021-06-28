Mona Singh on shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘It’s been the most beautiful journey for me’

Actor Mona Singh has opened up about working with Aamir Khan in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Mona told Zoom that her experience of shooting with Aamir for Laal Singh Chaddha was “absolutely magical”.

She added, “It’s been the most beautiful journey for me. From whom you can learn so much. I know this for a fact that he knows everything about everything on the sets. Like what the camera angle is, where the light should be, what are the dialogues.”

Mona Singh, who has previously worked with Aamir Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, also said that she feels she is the “chosen one” for she got to work with the acclaimed actor for the second time. “I feel very lucky that this is my second project with Aamir. It rarely happens to people in their career. I feel like the chosen one,” she said.

Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor, who was the female lead of 3 Idiots.

Helmed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to be released on December 24.